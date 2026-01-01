$64,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$64,895
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
146,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC1YREY9P1722579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a mix of incredible technology and brute strength, this 2023 Silverado HD is exactly what a modern truck needs to be. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2023 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2023 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,866 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a mix of incredible technology and brute strength, this 2023 Silverado HD is exactly what a modern truck needs to be. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Built to be cutting edge from the ground up, this 2023 Silverado HD offers the best and innovative technology from the material used to build it, to the instinctive and fun infotainment, to the loads of assistive technology to make your work day easier. With the ability to help you hook a trailer, stay connected, load the bed, and navigate, this 2023 Silverado will become your favorite coworker in a heartbeat.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 146,866 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 2500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Bolton GM
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$64,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500