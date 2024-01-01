$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,844KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNRLS8PZ145888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,844 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Elevation Edition, 7-passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration)!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This GMC Acadia offers generous occupant space, stellar driving capabilities and excellent fuel economy, with plenty of features and the right amount of luxury. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 28,844 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push-button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rearview camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Elevation Edition, 7-passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration).
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This GMC Acadia offers generous occupant space, stellar driving capabilities and excellent fuel economy, with plenty of features and the right amount of luxury. This 2023 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
Wherever the roads lead, go confidently in this 2023 GMC Acadia. This SUV offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 28,844 kms. It's ebony twilight metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes very well equipped with the essentials such as lane keep assist with lane departure warning, signature LED lighting, 4G LTE with GMC Connected Access, an 8-inch color touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push-button start, steering wheel audio and cruise controls, a power liftgate, HD rearview camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri-zone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, forward collision alert, stylish aluminum wheels, front and rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Elevation Edition, 7-passenger (2-3-2 Seating Configuration).
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2021 RAM 1500 Sport - Heated Seats - Remote Start 110,183 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX Select CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 24,533 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Acadia Denali - Cooled Seats - Navigation 96,112 KM $36,595 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2023 GMC Acadia