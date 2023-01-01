Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon XL is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2023 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV thats thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, its every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 50,774 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Yukon XLs trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon XL SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a cooled leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Android Auto. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2023 GMC Yukon XL

50,774 KM

Details Description Features

$81,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

  1. 10764209
  2. 10764209
  3. 10764209
  4. 10764209
  5. 10764209
  6. 10764209
  7. 10764209
  8. 10764209
  9. 10764209
  10. 10764209
  11. 10764209
  12. 10764209
Contact Seller

$81,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
50,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKD7PR215686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 443656A
  • Mileage 50,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start!

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

As capable as it is handsome, this GMC Yukon XL is the perfect SUV for the modern family. This 2023 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon sits above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 50,774 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon XL SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a cooled leather seats, wireless charging, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bolton GM

Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate for sale in Bolton, ON
2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate 133,591 KM $42,954 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda HR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $234 B/W for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Honda HR-V LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $234 B/W 37,505 KM $27,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist - $268 B/W for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist - $268 B/W 35,224 KM $31,895 + tax & lic

Email Bolton GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

Call Dealer

905-857-XXXX

(click to show)

905-857-3677

Alternate Numbers
1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$81,595

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Yukon XL