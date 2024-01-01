Menu
Overland 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2023 Jeep Gladiator

15,407 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
15,407KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6766
  • Mileage 15,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Overland 4x4 *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Firecracker Red
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom Class IV Hitch Receiver Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 240-Amp Alternator
Requires Subscription
MOPAR Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
BODY-COLOUR 3-PIECE HARD TOP
MOPAR Windshield Tie Down Strap
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
MOPAR Interior Assist Handles
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Jeep Overland Value Package Credit
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
DARK SADDLE/BLACK PREMIUM MCKINLEY LEATHER-FACED SEATS -inc: Premium Wrapped IP Bezels Full-Length Premium Armrests Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Rear Seat Armrest w/Cup Holder

