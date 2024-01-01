$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland Pano Sunroof 10.1'' Display 360Camera
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland Pano Sunroof 10.1'' Display 360Camera
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 26,282 KM
Vehicle Description
Safe and reliable, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland makes room for the whole team. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear child safety locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!
Feel Safe on the Road with Your Jeep Grand Cherokee L
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Active Lane Management Lane Keeping Assist, Active Lane Management Lane Departure Warning.
Loaded with Additional Options
3rd row seating
Navigation system
Back-up camera
Panorama roof
Cooled seats
Rain sensor front windshield
Hd radio
Rear air conditioning
Heated seats - driver and passenger
Leather
Memory seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, 2nd Row Manual Window Shades, Wireless Charging Pad, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Passenger Seat Memory, 12-Way Power Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, GVWR: 3,039 KGS (6,700 LBS) (STD).
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356