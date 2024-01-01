Menu
Safe and reliable, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland makes room for the whole team. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear child safety locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Non-Daily Rental. Clean CARFAX! Feel Safe on the Road with Your Jeep Grand Cherokee L ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Active Lane Management Lane Keeping Assist, Active Lane Management Lane Departure Warning. Loaded with Additional Options 3rd row seating Navigation system Back-up camera Panorama roof Cooled seats Rain sensor front windshield Hd radio Rear air conditioning Heated seats - driver and passenger Leather Memory seat QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, 2nd Row Manual Window Shades, Wireless Charging Pad, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Passenger Seat Memory, 12-Way Power Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, GVWR: 3,039 KGS (6,700 LBS) (STD). Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

26,282 KM

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland Pano Sunroof 10.1'' Display 360Camera

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland Pano Sunroof 10.1'' Display 360Camera

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
26,282KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 26,282 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland makes room for the whole team. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear child safety locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!

Feel Safe on the Road with Your Jeep Grand Cherokee L
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Collision Mitigation-Front, Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Active Lane Management Lane Keeping Assist, Active Lane Management Lane Departure Warning.



Loaded with Additional Options

3rd row seating

Navigation system

Back-up camera

Panorama roof

Cooled seats

Rain sensor front windshield

Hd radio

Rear air conditioning

Heated seats - driver and passenger

Leather

Memory seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT, LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control, Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage, 2nd Row Manual Window Shades, Wireless Charging Pad, Power Driver Seatback Massage, Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat, A/D Digital Display Rearview Mirrors, Passenger Seat Memory, 12-Way Power Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, GVWR: 3,039 KGS (6,700 LBS) (STD).
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" FULLY POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
LUXURY TECH GROUP IV -inc: ATC w/4-Zone Temp Control Power Front Passenger Seatback Massage 2nd Row Manual Window Shades Wireless Charging Pad Power Driver Seatback Massage Power Adjust 12-Way Front Passenger Seat A/D Digital Display Rearview Mi...
TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW A/S LRR (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Baltic Grey Metallic
GVWR: 3 039 KGS (6 700 LBS) (STD)
ADVANCED PROTECH GROUP III -inc: Active Driving Assist System Integrated Off-Road Camera Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Surround View Camera System Head-Up Display Rear Back-Up Camera Washer Map-In-Cluster Display Intersection Collision Assist ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
GLOBAL BLK W/GLOBAL BLK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS (TL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee