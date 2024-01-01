Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental. This Nissan Murano Comes Equipped with These Options Panoramic Dual Pane Sunroof Backup & Surround Cameras Heated Front Seats w/ Drivers Power Heated Steering Wheel Active Cruise Control Navigation Emergency Braking, Lane Detection, Blind Spot Alert, Driver Attention Alert, AWD, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate, Apple CarPlay Capable, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/CD/AUX, WiFi Capable, Power Liftgate, Push Button Start, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. Dont miss out on this one! The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Quebec. Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service. *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2023 Nissan Murano

17,367 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Murano

SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Murano

SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 11458381
  2. 11458381
  3. 11458381
  4. 11458381
  5. 11458381
  6. 11458381
  7. 11458381
  8. 11458381
  9. 11458381
  10. 11458381
  11. 11458381
  12. 11458381
  13. 11458381
  14. 11458381
  15. 11458381
  16. 11458381
  17. 11458381
  18. 11458381
  19. 11458381
  20. 11458381
  21. 11458381
  22. 11458381
  23. 11458381
  24. 11458381
  25. 11458381
  26. 11458381
  27. 11458381
  28. 11458381
  29. 11458381
  30. 11458381
  31. 11458381
  32. 11458381
  33. 11458381
  34. 11458381
  35. 11458381
  36. 11458381
  37. 11458381
  38. 11458381
  39. 11458381
  40. 11458381
  41. 11458381
  42. 11458381
  43. 11458381
  44. 11458381
  45. 11458381
  46. 11458381
  47. 11458381
  48. 11458381
  49. 11458381
  50. 11458381
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,367 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18'' Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.



This Nissan Murano Comes Equipped with These Options


Panoramic Dual Pane Sunroof Backup & Surround Cameras Heated Front Seats w/ Drivers Power Heated Steering Wheel Active Cruise Control Navigation


Emergency Braking, Lane Detection, Blind Spot Alert, Driver Attention Alert, AWD, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate, Apple CarPlay Capable, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/CD/AUX, WiFi Capable, Power Liftgate, Push Button Start, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.



Don't miss out on this one!



The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Quebec.



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites


Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van BASE for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van BASE 91,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger GT 12,614 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136
2023 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB Cruise Control Partition 58,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Murano