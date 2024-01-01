$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start
2023 Nissan Murano
SV AWD Pano Roof Heated Seats 360 Cam CarPlay Remote Start
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 17,367 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Nissan Murano SV AWD is safe and reliable. It boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18'' Alloys. Clean CARFAX! Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Not a former rental.
This Nissan Murano Comes Equipped with These Options
Panoramic Dual Pane Sunroof Backup & Surround Cameras Heated Front Seats w/ Drivers Power Heated Steering Wheel Active Cruise Control Navigation
Emergency Braking, Lane Detection, Blind Spot Alert, Driver Attention Alert, AWD, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate, Apple CarPlay Capable, AM/FM/SiriusXM-Ready, Bluetooth, USB/CD/AUX, WiFi Capable, Power Liftgate, Push Button Start, Power Windows & Mirrors, Steering Wheel Media Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.
Don't miss out on this one!
The CARFAX report indicates that it was previously registered in Quebec.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service.
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.northyorkchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency StatementOnline prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356