2023 RAM 1500

This Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box has a powerful Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 1,970 Miles! WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Light Check, Trailer Brake Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Clearance/Running Lights. Non-Daily Rental. Clean CARFAX! QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0 Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12 Touchscreen, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Accent Colour Door Handles, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Remote Start System, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0 DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Gloss Black, Grille Moustache w/Black Outline, Black RAM Grille Badge, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, RAMs Head Badge, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER. Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.

2023 RAM 1500

1,970 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

2023 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,970KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,970 KM

This Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box has a powerful Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 1,970 Miles! WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Light Check, Trailer Brake Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Clearance/Running Lights.Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!


This Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Features the Following Options

Active Parking Assist Yes

Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance YesTire Pressure Monitoring SystemBack-up cameraNavigation systemHd radioPanorama roofHeated seats - driver and passengerRain sensor front windshieldLeatherMemory seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12" Touchscreen, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Accent Colour Door Handles, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Remote Start System, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black, Grille Moustache w/Black Outline, Black RAM Grille Badge, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, RAMs Head Badge, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.


Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Granite Crystal Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
Requires Subscription
Black MOPAR Tubular Side Steps
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black Grille Moustache w/Black Outline Black RAM Grille Badge
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior
MOPAR REBEL EXTERIOR SIDE GRAPHICS
MOPAR REBEL HOOD DECAL
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Front collision mitigation
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp RAMs Head Badge
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Sw...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Trailer Reverse Steering Control Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Light Check Trailer Brake Control Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Clearance/Running...
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Surround View Camera System Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp Pedestrian Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Mirror Clearance/Running Lights Trailer Tow Mirrors
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2023 RAM 1500