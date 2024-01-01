$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2023 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,970 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box has a powerful Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 1,970 Miles! WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring, Trailer Tow Mirrors, Trailer Light Check, Trailer Brake Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Clearance/Running Lights.Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!
This Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Features the Following Options
Active Parking Assist Yes
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance YesTire Pressure Monitoring SystemBack-up cameraNavigation systemHd radioPanorama roofHeated seats - driver and passengerRain sensor front windshieldLeatherMemory seat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27W -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0" Display, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, 12" Touchscreen, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Accent Colour Door Handles, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Remote Start System, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior, RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Front Bumper w/Black Plate, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Gloss Black, Grille Moustache w/Black Outline, Black RAM Grille Badge, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, RAMs Head Badge, MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356