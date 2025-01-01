2023 RAM 1500

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Used
44,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # DD24A
- Mileage 44,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas/Electric V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear wheelhouse liners
Sport Performance Hood
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
Requires Subscription
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Tailgate Release Second-Row Heated Seats Wireless Charging Pad
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps Digital Rearview Mirror w/Autodim
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Black Dual Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Power 8-Way Driver Seat Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop 2nd Row In-Floor Storage ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group Power 8-Way Driver Seat
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Black RAM Grille Badge
G/T PACKAGE -inc: Under Seat Lighting Twill Film Appliques Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Performance Hood MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Cold...
BLACK LEATHER-FACED/VINYL BUCKET SEATS -inc: Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Power 4-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 MOPAR Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pick-Up Box Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
