2500 High Roof 136 WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2023 RAM Cargo Van

29,244 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB

2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 29,244 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 High Roof 136" WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
100-amp battery
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
Requires Subscription
REAR CARGO LED LAMP
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
MANUAL 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
INTERIOR LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Ambient LED Interior Lighting Rear Cargo LED Lamp
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

2023 RAM Cargo Van