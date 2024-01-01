$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 2500 High Roof 136" WB
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Used
29,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 29,244 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 High Roof 136" WB, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Driver Heated Seat
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
2 Additional Key Fobs
100-amp battery
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
MOPAR SPRAY-ON FLOOR LINER
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
12-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - REAR
Requires Subscription
REAR CARGO LED LAMP
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
MANUAL 6-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Manual 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
INTERIOR LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Ambient LED Interior Lighting Rear Cargo LED Lamp
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
