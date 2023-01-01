$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf
R 20th Anniversary AWD Sunroof Navi Blind Spot 19"Black Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 3,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 3504 Km, This Volkswagen Golf R AWD has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 8J x 19" Estoril Alloy -inc: Black,
This Volkswagen Golf R Features the Following Options
Power Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Multi-Zone A/c, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: integrated headrests, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/memory function, 4-way power lumbar support driver seat and manual lumbar passenger seat, 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Condition, Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: diversity antenna AM/FM reception, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Head-Up Display (HUD), Volkswagen digital cockpit pro (10.25" configurable instrument cluster), 10" screen navigation system 'Discover Pro', Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Regular Amplifier, Graphic Equalizer, Audio Theft Deterrent, Digital Signal Processor, Streaming Audio, Integrated Roof Antenna, 8 Speakers Plus Subwoofer, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors , Side Assist Blind Spot, Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. Please note that NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
