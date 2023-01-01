2023 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
Only 3504 Km, This Volkswagen Golf R AWD has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 8J x 19 Estoril Alloy -inc: Black, This Volkswagen Golf R Features the Following Options Power Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Multi-Zone A/c, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: integrated headrests, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/memory function, 4-way power lumbar support driver seat and manual lumbar passenger seat, 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Condition, Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: diversity antenna AM/FM reception, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Head-Up Display (HUD), Volkswagen digital cockpit pro (10.25 configurable instrument cluster), 10 screen navigation system Discover Pro, Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Regular Amplifier, Graphic Equalizer, Audio Theft Deterrent, Digital Signal Processor, Streaming Audio, Integrated Roof Antenna, 8 Speakers Plus Subwoofer, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors , Side Assist Blind Spot, Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. Please note that NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.

2023 Volkswagen Golf

3,504 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Golf

R 20th Anniversary AWD Sunroof Navi Blind Spot 19"Black Alloy

2023 Volkswagen Golf

R 20th Anniversary AWD Sunroof Navi Blind Spot 19"Black Alloy

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,504 KM

Only 3504 Km, This Volkswagen Golf R AWD has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 8J x 19" Estoril Alloy -inc: Black,



This Volkswagen Golf R Features the Following Options

Power Sunroof, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heads-Up Display, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Keyless Start, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Multi-Zone A/c, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Sound System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Seat Memory, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: integrated headrests, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/memory function, 4-way power lumbar support driver seat and manual lumbar passenger seat, 2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Cushion Tilt, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Condition, Radio: harman/kardon Premium Audio System -inc: diversity antenna AM/FM reception, wireless App-Connect smartphone integration (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Head-Up Display (HUD), Volkswagen digital cockpit pro (10.25" configurable instrument cluster), 10" screen navigation system 'Discover Pro', Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Regular Amplifier, Graphic Equalizer, Audio Theft Deterrent, Digital Signal Processor, Streaming Audio, Integrated Roof Antenna, 8 Speakers Plus Subwoofer, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Park Distance Control w/Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors , Side Assist Blind Spot, Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System) Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation-Front, Collision Mitigation-Rear, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Back-Up Camera



Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. Please note that NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Volkswagen Golf