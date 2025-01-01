Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 2WD, Comfortline FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

2023 Volkswagen Taos

6,333 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12387399

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 12387399
  2. 12387399
  3. 12387399
  4. 12387399
  5. 12387399
  6. 12387399
  7. 12387399
  8. 12387399
  9. 12387399
  10. 12387399
  11. 12387399
  12. 12387399
  13. 12387399
  14. 12387399
  15. 12387399
  16. 12387399
  17. 12387399
  18. 12387399
  19. 12387399
  20. 12387399
  21. 12387399
  22. 12387399
  23. 12387399
  24. 12387399
  25. 12387399
  26. 12387399
  27. 12387399
  28. 12387399
  29. 12387399
  30. 12387399
  31. 12387399
  32. 12387399
  33. 12387399
  34. 12387399
  35. 12387399
  36. 12387399
  37. 12387399
  38. 12387399
  39. 12387399
  40. 12387399
  41. 12387399
  42. 12387399
  43. 12387399
  44. 12387399
  45. 12387399
  46. 12387399
  47. 12387399
  48. 12387399
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,333KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, Comfortline FWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition for sale in Bolton, ON
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 59,530 KM $32,588 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 6 Seater Pano Sunroof 10.1
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 6 Seater Pano Sunroof 10.1" Display 47,186 KM $55,503 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK for sale in Bolton, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 81,865 KM $35,406 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Taos