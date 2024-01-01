Menu
Account
Sign In
Sturdy and dependable, this 2024 Audi Q3 Quattro Komfort comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only. Non-Daily Rental. Clean CARFAX! Know the Audi Q3 Quattro is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Front, Back-Up Camera, Audi pre sense basic and front, Audi connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Loaded with Additional Options Power Panoramic Sunroof, MMI Radio Plus w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi smartphone interface, Bluetooth, USB-C charging port, 8.8 touch display and 10-speaker Audi sound system, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for drivers seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Drive Happy with CarHub *** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games *** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service *** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/ *** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report *** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites Transparency Statement Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

2024 Audi Q3

20,515 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort Quattro Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 18"Alloy

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort Quattro Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 18"Alloy

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

  1. 11490959
  2. 11490959
  3. 11490959
  4. 11490959
  5. 11490959
  6. 11490959
  7. 11490959
  8. 11490959
  9. 11490959
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Sturdy and dependable, this 2024 Audi Q3 Quattro Komfort comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!


Know the Audi Q3 Quattro is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo
Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Front, Back-Up Camera, Audi pre sense basic and front, Audi connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.



Loaded with Additional Options
Power Panoramic Sunroof, MMI Radio Plus w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi smartphone interface, Bluetooth, USB-C charging port, 8.8" touch display and 10-speaker Audi sound system, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for driver's seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System





Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games

*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service

*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/

*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report

*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites



Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Used 2024 Audi Q3 Komfort Quattro Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 18
2024 Audi Q3 Komfort Quattro Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 18"Alloy 20,515 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Nav Sunroof Heated Front Seats Blind Spot 18
2023 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Nav Sunroof Heated Front Seats Blind Spot 18"Alloy 11,188 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21
2021 Volvo XC90 Inscription AWD 7 Seater Pano Sunroof Navi Vented Front Seats 21"Rims 85,068 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-855-791-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-791-2356

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

1-855-791-2356

Contact Seller
2024 Audi Q3