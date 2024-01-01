$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Audi Q3
Komfort Quattro Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 18"Alloy
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Sturdy and dependable, this 2024 Audi Q3 Quattro Komfort comfortably packs in your passengers and their bags with room to spare. SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!
Know the Audi Q3 Quattro is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo
Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Collision Mitigation-Front, Back-Up Camera, Audi pre sense basic and front, Audi connect Security and Assistance Emergency Sos, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.
Loaded with Additional Options
Power Panoramic Sunroof, MMI Radio Plus w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: Audi smartphone interface, Bluetooth, USB-C charging port, 8.8" touch display and 10-speaker Audi sound system, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat, manually adjustable passenger seat and 4-way power lumbar for driver's seat, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
*** Purchase this vehicle fully online on CarHub websites
Transparency Statement
Online prices and payments are for finance purchases -- please note there is a $750 finance/lease fee. Cash purchases for used vehicles have a $2,200 surcharge (the finance price + $2,200), however cash purchases for new vehicles only have tax and licensing extra -- no surcharge. NEW vehicles priced at over $100,000 including add-ons or accessories are subject to the additional federal luxury tax. While every effort is taken to avoid errors, technical or human error can occur, so please confirm vehicle features, options, materials, and other specs with your CarHub representative. This can easily be done by calling us or by visiting us at the dealership. CarHub used vehicles come standard with 1 key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we include them with the vehicle. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Product Advisor for more details. Payments are only estimates derived from a standard term/rate on approved credit. Terms, rates and payments may vary. Prices, rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Please see our website for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1-855-791-2356