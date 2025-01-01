$59+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred - Heated Seats
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred - Heated Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$59
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMCSL1RB043985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2330P
- Mileage 13,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!
Call 1-877-626-5866
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2024 Buick Encore GX