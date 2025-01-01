Menu
With crisp body lines, a streamlined stance, and a distinctively athletic tone, this Buick Encore GX offers style that stands out. This 2024 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX. This low mileage SUV has just 13,021 kms. Its ebony twilight metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore GXs trim level is Preferred AWD. This Encore GX in the Preferred trim rewards you with great standard features such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and an 11-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane change alert with side blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

2024 Buick Encore GX

13,021 KM

$59

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred - Heated Seats

12804295

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred - Heated Seats

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$59

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMCSL1RB043985

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2330P
  • Mileage 13,021 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$59

+ taxes & licensing>

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2024 Buick Encore GX