$108,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$108,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4KKT7RR153817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,541 KM
Vehicle Description
CADILLAC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 4.99%
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, HUD, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestri
Our sales staff will help you find that luxury, pre-enjoyed vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This Cadillac Escalade makes a full-size statement, thanks to it's bold front grille and chiseled bodywork. This 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brands flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted take on luxury. This Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs, thanks to an abundance of advanced technology and luxurious features. Nothing possesses presence and makes a statement like an Escalade.This SUV has 88,541 kms. It's black raven in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escalade ESV's trim level is Premium Luxury. This luxurious Escalade offers an impressive list of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a massive 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, galvano chrome exterior accents, and premium leather seats. Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, trailering blind spot detection, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton Cadillac is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
o~o
- This is a Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle.
- Minimum 6 month / 10000 km Limited Warranty
- 12 month / 20,000km Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance
- 150+ Point inspection and Reconditioning
- 24 Hour Roadside Assistance
- 30 Day or 2500 KM Exchange Privilege
- Get up to 3 months of the OnStar Safety & Security Plan (If properly equipped)
* 2.99% available on some models, see your dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV