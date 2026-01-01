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<b>Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat, LED Lights</b><br> <br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br>With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Silverado turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.<br> <br>This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,912 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bOBGFI6QbgG1yhbFvF3o1HrkJIdv5eEG target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolets legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolets Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,912 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle
14146669

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

Contact Seller

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
39,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFE80RG290126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2475P
  • Mileage 39,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat, LED Lights

Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Silverado turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,912 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en


Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX

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905-857-3677

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1-877-626-5866
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$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500