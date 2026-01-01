$58,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
39,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUDFE80RG290126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2475P
- Mileage 39,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver, Hill Descent Control, Tow Hitch, IntelliBeam, Power Driver Seat, LED Lights
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Silverado turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,912 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With a bold profile and distinctive stance, this 2024 Silverado turns heads and makes a statement on the jobsite, out in town or wherever life leads you. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,912 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. Blending iconic appearance with off road capability, this adventure-ready Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is ready for anything you put in front of it. This rugged pickup comes loaded with Chevrolet's legendary Z71 off road suspension and a 2 inch lift, an exclusive raised hood with black inserts, exclusive aluminum wheels, underbody skid plates, a useful trailer hitch, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate and a 10 way power driver seat. It also comes with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that features a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Additional features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keep assist, intellibeam LED headlights and fog lights, an HD rear view camera and hill descent control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Bolton GM
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500