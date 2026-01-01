$84,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
High Country
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$84,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
114,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC4YVEY2RF199391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2492P
- Mileage 114,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With stout build quality and astounding towing capability, there isn't a better choice than this Silverado 3500HD for all your work-site needs. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 Silverado 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,563 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With stout build quality and astounding towing capability, there isn't a better choice than this Silverado 3500HD for all your work-site needs. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 Silverado 3500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 3500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.
This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 114,563 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 3500HD's trim level is High Country. This top of the range 3500HD High Country comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$84,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD