$96,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$96,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,217KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GT49REY0RF158987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 402337A
- Mileage 29,217 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With stout build quality and astounding towing capability, there isn't a better choice than this GMC 2500HD for all your work-site needs. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 29,217 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
With stout build quality and astounding towing capability, there isn't a better choice than this GMC 2500HD for all your work-site needs. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 29,217 kms. It's white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 29,217 KM $96,895 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Yukon SLE W/ LEATHER! 77,864 KM $45,895 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID! 38,911 KM $42,455 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$96,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2024 GMC Sierra 2500