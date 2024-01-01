2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Menu
<b>Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Pedals, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, SiriusXM, 4G LTE, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist</b><br> <br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br> With stout build quality and astounding towing capability, there isnt a better choice than this GMC 2500HD for all your work-site needs. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Bolton. <br> <br>This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need.This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 29,217 kms. Its white frost tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Sierra 2500HDs trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 2500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller.

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

Used
29,217KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49REY0RF158987

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 402337A
  • Mileage 29,217 KM

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

