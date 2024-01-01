$42,455+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Accord
Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID!
2024 Honda Accord
Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID!
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$42,455
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,911KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCY2F89RA800562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 306239B
- Mileage 38,911 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
VERY CLEAN ACCORD HYBRID
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This ubiquitous Honda Accord is a sedan that features crossover SUV capability, but also delivers exhilarating driving dynamics. This 2024 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The award winning 2024 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, this attractive sedan offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or the early morning work commute, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 38,911 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT
2024 Honda Accord