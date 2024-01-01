Menu
ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
VERY CLEAN ACCORD HYBRID
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This ubiquitous Honda Accord is a sedan that features crossover SUV capability, but also delivers exhilarating driving dynamics. This 2024 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

The award winning 2024 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, this attractive sedan offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether its a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or the early morning work commute, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 38,911 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2024 Honda Accord

38,911 KM

$42,455

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID!

2024 Honda Accord

Hybrid Touring BEAUTIFUL ACCORD HYBRID!

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

$42,455

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,911KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCY2F89RA800562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 306239B
  • Mileage 38,911 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
VERY CLEAN ACCORD HYBRID
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

This ubiquitous Honda Accord is a sedan that features crossover SUV capability, but also delivers exhilarating driving dynamics. This 2024 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

The award winning 2024 Honda Accord makes a bold statement thanks to its stylish and sculpted body. Meant to inspire and reach beyond simple achievements, this attractive sedan offers a dynamic ride, with plenty of technology that will easily keep you connected with all friends and family. Whether it's a peaceful weekend getaway, hauling kids to soccer or the early morning work commute, this luxurious Honda Accord is ready to do it in style. This sedan has 38,911 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en



Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
$42,455

+ taxes & licensing

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2024 Honda Accord