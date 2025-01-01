Menu
2500 Standard Roof I4 Diesel HO 144, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/119

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

29,414 KM

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van BASE

2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van BASE

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

Used
29,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # U7267
  • Mileage 29,414 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 Standard Roof I4 Diesel HO 144", 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-4 2.0 L/119

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter