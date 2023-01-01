$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2024 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 1 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW AS (STD)
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.4L HEMI V8 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GZ -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Tow Hooks
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Floor Console
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Fog Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto Power Folding Mirrors Footwell Courtesy Lamp GPS Navigation Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert Wheels: 18" x 8" Polished ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service Selectable Tire Fill Alert For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Hands-Free Phone & Audio SiriusXM Satellite Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Connectivi...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2022 Jeep Compass LIMITED 20,272 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box Diesel Sport App 20"Alloy R-Start 141,243 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus 129,010 KM $24,929 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2024 RAM 2500