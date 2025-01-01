$39,954+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE - SofTex Seats - Sunroof
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE - SofTex Seats - Sunroof
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$39,954
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,384KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXRC468470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,384 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, SofTex Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2024 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today!This low mileage SUV has just 19,384 kms. It's silver sky metalic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this luxurious all-wheel drive RAV4 XLE Premium is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start and remote start, a larger 8-inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with premium SofTex seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features include a power driver's seat with memory settings, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Softex Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
2024 Toyota RAV4