2025 RAM 1500

This Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box has a powerful Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 30 Miles! WHEELS: 22 X 9 FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL. Non-Daily Rental. Clean CARFAX! This Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box Comes Equipped with These Options Lane Departure System Yes Collision Avoidance Yes Tire Pressure Monitoring System back-up camera panorama roof cooled seats parking distance control (pdc) hd radio rain sensor front windshield heated seats - driver and passenger satellite radio sirius leather sunroof memory seat wood trim QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, 12-Way/1-Way Trailer Connector, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4 DISPLAY, POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels, Wheels: 22 x 9 Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Accent Colour Door Handles, Black Interior Accents, Exterior Front Lighting Animation, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Black Painted Exterior Mirror Caps, Black RAM Grille Badge, Exterior Mirrors Approach Lamps, Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Rear Exterior Lighting Animation, Black Exterior Badging, Accent Colour Tailgate Handle, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Tail Lamp Bezels, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 14.4 Touchscreen Display, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/14.4 Display, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, 12 Colour-In-Cluster Display, Power Tailgate, ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT.

2025 RAM 1500

1 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

12044944

2025 RAM 1500

Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

1-855-791-2356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1 KM

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, 12-Way/1-Way Trailer Connector, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY, POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels, Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Accent Colour Door Handles, Black Interior Accents, Exterior Front Lighting Animation, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Black Painted Exterior Mirror Caps, Black RAM Grille Badge, Exterior Mirrors Approach Lamps, Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Rear Exterior Lighting Animation, Black Exterior Badging, Accent Colour Tailgate Handle, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Tail Lamp Bezels, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 14.4" Touchscreen Display, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/14.4" Display, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, 12" Colour-In-Cluster Display, Power Tailgate, ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Deployable Running Boards
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD)
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome Reading Lamp LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps 12-Way/1-Way Trailer Connector
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season Pirelli Brand Tires Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Accent Colour Door Handles Black Interior Accen...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers 14.4" Touchscreen Display Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/14.4" Display 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound 12" Colour-In-Cluster Display Power Tailgate
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP II -inc: Exterior Mirrors Approach Lamps Active Driving Assist System Surround View Camera System Evasive Steer Assist Drowsy Driver Detection Exterior Front Lighting Animation Intersection Collision Assist System Traffic ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

