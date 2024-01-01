$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2025 RAM 1500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box has a powerful Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 30 Miles! WHEELS: 22" X 9" FORGED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL. Our advertised prices are for consumers (i.e. end users) only.
Non-Daily Rental.
Clean CARFAX!
This Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box Comes Equipped with These Options
Lane Departure System Yes
Collision Avoidance Yes
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
back-up camera
panorama roof
cooled seats
parking distance control (pdc)
hd radio
rain sensor front windshield
heated seats - driver and passenger
satellite radio sirius
leather
sunroof
memory seat
wood trim
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 3.0L I6 Hurricane SO Twin Turbo ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Head-Up Display, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, 12-Way/1-Way Trailer Connector, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/14.4" DISPLAY, POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS, NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black Headlamp Bezels, Wheels: 22" x 9" Forged Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Pirelli Brand Tires, Proximity Approach/Departure Lamps, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Accent Colour Door Handles, Black Interior Accents, Exterior Front Lighting Animation, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Gloss Black Grille w/Black Surround, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Black Painted Exterior Mirror Caps, Black RAM Grille Badge, Exterior Mirrors Approach Lamps, Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Rear Exterior Lighting Animation, Black Exterior Badging, Accent Colour Tailgate Handle, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Black Tail Lamp Bezels, LARAMIE LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, 14.4" Touchscreen Display, Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/14.4" Display, 19-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound, 12" Colour-In-Cluster Display, Power Tailgate, ENGINE: 3.0L I6 HURRICANE SO TWIN TURBO ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome Reading Lamp, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT.
Please note the window sticker features options the car had when new -- some modifications may have been made since then. Please confirm all options and features with your CarHub Product Advisor.
Drive Happy with CarHub
*** All-inclusive, upfront prices -- no haggling, negotiations, pressure, or games
*** Purchase or lease a vehicle and receive a $1000 CarHub Rewards card for service
*** 3 day CarHub Exchange program available on most used vehicles. Details: www.caledonchrysler.ca/exchange-program/
*** 36 day CarHub Warranty on mechanical and safety issues and a complete car history report
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-791-2356