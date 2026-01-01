$69,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKFE8XTG124533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2485P
- Mileage 26,912 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%
*GM EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE VEHICLE*
FULLY LOADED LT TRAIL BOSS
HARD-FOLD COVER + RUNNING BOARDS
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 blends bold styling, rugged capability and modern technology into a full-size pickup built for whatever you throw at it. This 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers full-size pickup performance with a polished interior and smart technology to meet the demands of both work and play. Inside youll find an interior designed for comfort and connectivity, outfitted with modern amenities and a layout that supports both productivity and leisure. With such versatility, the Silverado 1500 stands ready to take on the tough jobs and the long drives in equal fashion.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26,912 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. This trim steps things up with off-road equipment including uprated shocks, skid plates and a heavy duty air filter, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control, along with a trailering package, remote start, aluminum wheels, hitch guidance, a power locking EZ lift tailgate, and an upgraded 13.4-inch infotainment display with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking with front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
*GM EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE VEHICLE*
FULLY LOADED LT TRAIL BOSS
HARD-FOLD COVER + RUNNING BOARDS
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 blends bold styling, rugged capability and modern technology into a full-size pickup built for whatever you throw at it. This 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers full-size pickup performance with a polished interior and smart technology to meet the demands of both work and play. Inside youll find an interior designed for comfort and connectivity, outfitted with modern amenities and a layout that supports both productivity and leisure. With such versatility, the Silverado 1500 stands ready to take on the tough jobs and the long drives in equal fashion.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26,912 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. This trim steps things up with off-road equipment including uprated shocks, skid plates and a heavy duty air filter, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control, along with a trailering package, remote start, aluminum wheels, hitch guidance, a power locking EZ lift tailgate, and an upgraded 13.4-inch infotainment display with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking with front pedestrian braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$69,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500