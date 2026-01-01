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<b>CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%<br>*GM EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE VEHICLE* <br><br>FULLY LOADED LT TRAIL BOSS<br>HARD-FOLD COVER + RUNNING BOARDS<br><br></b><br> Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!<br> <br>The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 blends bold styling, rugged capability and modern technology into a full-size pickup built for whatever you throw at it. This 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.<br> <br>The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers full-size pickup performance with a polished interior and smart technology to meet the demands of both work and play. Inside youll find an interior designed for comfort and connectivity, outfitted with modern amenities and a layout that supports both productivity and leisure. With such versatility, the Silverado 1500 stands ready to take on the tough jobs and the long drives in equal fashion.<br> <br>This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26,912 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Silverado 1500s trim level is LT Trail Boss. This trim steps things up with off-road equipment including uprated shocks, skid plates and a heavy duty air filter, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control, along with a trailering package, remote start, aluminum wheels, hitch guidance, a power locking EZ lift tailgate, and an upgraded 13.4-inch infotainment display with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking with front pedestrian braking.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en target=_blank>http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en</a><br> <br/>This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And thats standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. Youll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.<br> <br/><br>Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!! *No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!! *** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!*** Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410 See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca o~o

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,912 KM

Details Description Features

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%

Watch This Vehicle
14337362

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%

Location

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7

905-857-3677

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
26,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKFE8XTG124533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2485P
  • Mileage 26,912 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE @ 0.99%
*GM EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEE VEHICLE*

FULLY LOADED LT TRAIL BOSS
HARD-FOLD COVER + RUNNING BOARDS


Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 blends bold styling, rugged capability and modern technology into a full-size pickup built for whatever you throw at it. This 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.

The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers full-size pickup performance with a polished interior and smart technology to meet the demands of both work and play. Inside youll find an interior designed for comfort and connectivity, outfitted with modern amenities and a layout that supports both productivity and leisure. With such versatility, the Silverado 1500 stands ready to take on the tough jobs and the long drives in equal fashion.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 26,912 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT Trail Boss. This trim steps things up with off-road equipment including uprated shocks, skid plates and a heavy duty air filter, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control, along with a trailering package, remote start, aluminum wheels, hitch guidance, a power locking EZ lift tailgate, and an upgraded 13.4-inch infotainment display with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking with front pedestrian braking.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en

This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-335-7544.


Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bolton GM

Bolton GM

12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
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905-857-XXXX

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905-857-3677

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$69,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Bolton GM

905-857-3677

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500