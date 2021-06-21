Menu
2007 Volkswagen Eos

147,027 KM

Details Description Features

$9,815

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2dr Convertible DSG 2.0T

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

147,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7416845
  Stock #: 19-4505
  VIN: WVWBA71F87V045900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19-4505
  • Mileage 147,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard Top convertible, with a glass sunroof, that also opens independently of the roof! Low kms for the year. Automatic transmission, leather, heated seats, sunroof, A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, power roof works! Too nice to last, enjoy summer! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

