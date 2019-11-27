Menu
2008 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB SXT FWD

2008 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB SXT FWD

Tip Top Auto Shop

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,013KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4383768
  • Stock #: 19-4615
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B78D539764
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Home of the NO ADMIN FEEs or HIDDEN CHARGES Voted Clarington, Bowmanville, Courtice Reader's choice BEST INDEPENDENT USED CAR DEALER and BEST USED CAR DEALERSHIP (we even beat out the big new car franchise stores) *No hassles, no haggles, no commission* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST!* Price includes Safety (unlike some of the dealers who sell the car as-is and charges extra on top of that), free CarProof Report, Tie that in with Amazing Customer Service and you will see why we are different on top of that the Owner won 2016 Canadian Auto Remarketing TOP 40 under 40. We even have a return policy! check out our website and see how we've changed the car buying experience. We don't sell cars, we help you buy them! www.tiptopauto.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

