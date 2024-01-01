Menu
<p>WOW, Super-Clean Local Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This LT Extended Cab 4x4 model comes with everything you want from a truck and is in Great Shape thanks to a good history of service and Under Coating! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, a hard folding Tonneau Cover, Chevy Bedliner, chromed step sides, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted privacy glass, window coverings and front bug/rock deflector, factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is very clean and comfortable, with cloth seating for 5, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, power door locks, mirrors and windows, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a clear and easy to read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front window defrost settings and heated mirrors, plenty of storage cubbies, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Attached, Great looking Truck showing pride in Ownership and ready for whatever you throw at or in it!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,676 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3 ExtCab 4x4 Cloth DualAC CD FM Tonneau Cover

11967270

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 5.3 ExtCab 4x4 Cloth DualAC CD FM Tonneau Cover

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,676KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCEK19069Z262588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

