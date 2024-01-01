$12,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3 ExtCab 4x4 Cloth DualAC CD FM Tonneau Cover
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,676 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, Super-Clean Local Chevrolet Silverado 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This LT Extended Cab 4x4 model comes with everything you want from a truck and is in Great Shape thanks to a good history of service and Under Coating! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, a hard folding Tonneau Cover, Chevy Bedliner, chromed step sides, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted privacy glass, window coverings and front bug/rock deflector, factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and automatic transmission drive the 4x4 system! The interior is very clean and comfortable, with cloth seating for 5, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, power door locks, mirrors and windows, an integrated electronic trailer brake controller, electronic 4x4 selection, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a clear and easy to read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front window defrost settings and heated mirrors, plenty of storage cubbies, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Attached, Great looking Truck showing pride in Ownership and ready for whatever you throw at or in it!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906