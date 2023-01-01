$10,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL 3.3 Heated Cloth AM/FM/XM A/C CD Player Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10344489
- Stock #: 285229
- VIN: 5NMSG13E99H285229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow! Super-Clean, local Hyundai Santa Fe with a great history of dealer maintenance! The GL 3.3L model looks and drives great and is in amazing shape especially considering its age! The exterior looks nice in its Green paint and factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, headlights and foglights, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a trailer hitch, and a powerful 3.3L V6 motor paired to an automatic transmission! The interior is remarkably clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and direct venting for rear air conditioning, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic fuel door release, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with MP3/iPod Capabilities and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, tasteful woodgrain-trimmed dashboard and forward elements USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, plenty of storage spaces and more! Great SUV to pull a small boat or utility trailer, spacious enough for the family but compact enough to park anywhere with ease!
A great-looking, local vehicle with a history of dealer maintenance and great KM!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
