2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

167,350 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.3 Heated Cloth AM/FM/XM A/C CD Player Alloys

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 3.3 Heated Cloth AM/FM/XM A/C CD Player Alloys

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344489
  • Stock #: 285229
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E99H285229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! Super-Clean, local Hyundai Santa Fe with a great history of dealer maintenance! The GL 3.3L model looks and drives great and is in amazing shape especially considering its age! The exterior looks nice in its Green paint and factory alloy wheels, featuring keyless entry, headlights and foglights, tinted rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, a trailer hitch, and a powerful 3.3L V6 motor paired to an automatic transmission! The interior is remarkably clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and direct venting for rear air conditioning, power door locks, windows and mirrors, electronic fuel door release, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with MP3/iPod Capabilities and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, tasteful woodgrain-trimmed dashboard and forward elements USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, plenty of storage spaces and more! Great SUV to pull a small boat or utility trailer, spacious enough for the family but compact enough to park anywhere with ease! 

 

A great-looking, local vehicle with a history of dealer maintenance and great KM!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

