Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Civic

247,291 KM

Details Description Features

$3,919

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,919

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX-G

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto DX-G

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6448525
  2. 6448525
  3. 6448525
  4. 6448525
  5. 6448525
  6. 6448525
  7. 6448525
  8. 6448525
  9. 6448525
  10. 6448525
  11. 6448525
  12. 6448525
  13. 6448525
  14. 6448525
  15. 6448525
  16. 6448525
  17. 6448525
  18. 6448525
  19. 6448525
  20. 6448525
  21. 6448525
  22. 6448525
  23. 6448525
  24. 6448525
  25. 6448525
  26. 6448525
  27. 6448525
  28. 6448525
  29. 6448525
Contact Seller

$3,919

+ taxes & licensing

247,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6448525
  • Stock #: 20-4853
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F43AH005568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4853
  • Mileage 247,291 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, new front brakes, new wheel bearing, new stabilizer links, and more! Body has common clear coat issue and some bumps and bruises, but the engine, transmission, and interior are great! Automatic, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, reliable, fuel efficient, and a low cost of maintenance. Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 70,094 KM
$24,989 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 42,576 KM
$16,997 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 136,070 KM
$21,688 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory