Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Sonata

77,292 KM

Details Description Features

$7,867

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,867

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Sonata

2010 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn V6 Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn V6 Auto GLS

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7807941
  2. 7807941
  3. 7807941
  4. 7807941
  5. 7807941
  6. 7807941
  7. 7807941
  8. 7807941
  9. 7807941
  10. 7807941
  11. 7807941
  12. 7807941
  13. 7807941
  14. 7807941
  15. 7807941
  16. 7807941
  17. 7807941
  18. 7807941
  19. 7807941
  20. 7807941
  21. 7807941
  22. 7807941
  23. 7807941
  24. 7807941
  25. 7807941
Contact Seller

$7,867

+ taxes & licensing

77,292KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7807941
  • Stock #: 21-5139
  • VIN: 5NPET4AF9AH637402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5139
  • Mileage 77,292 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms!!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, power seat, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 28,915 KM
$41,865 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson ...
 138,804 KM
$9,293 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 142,245 KM
$10,516 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory