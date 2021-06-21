Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

147,244 KM

Details Description Features

$5,893

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,893

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4DR SDN MAN GS

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 7366637
  2. 7366637
  3. 7366637
  4. 7366637
  5. 7366637
  6. 7366637
  7. 7366637
  8. 7366637
  9. 7366637
  10. 7366637
  11. 7366637
  12. 7366637
  13. 7366637
  14. 7366637
  15. 7366637
  16. 7366637
  17. 7366637
  18. 7366637
  19. 7366637
  20. 7366637
  21. 7366637
  22. 7366637
  23. 7366637
  24. 7366637
  25. 7366637
  26. 7366637
Contact Seller

$5,893

+ taxes & licensing

147,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7366637
  • Stock #: 21-5033
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF3A1133600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5033
  • Mileage 147,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, 5 speed manual transmission, ice cold A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, alloy wheels, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 147,244 KM
$5,893 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 99,817 KM
$37,476 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 144,354 KM
$29,889 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory