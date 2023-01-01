$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LS 2.4 Cloth AM/FM Bluetooth CD Player Alloys
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
LS 2.4 Cloth AM/FM Bluetooth CD Player Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Local Chevrolet Equinox from Oshawa, ON! This LS model comes with great standard options and some nice upgrades as well! The exterior looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic headlights, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, driver adjustable lumbar control, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO drive mode for improved fuel efficiency, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! This SUV is in great shape for it's age!
Carfax Claims Free!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906