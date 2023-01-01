2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Menu
Super-Clean Local Chevrolet Equinox from Oshawa, ON! This LS model comes with great standard options and some nice upgrades as well! The exterior looks great in its Black paint and factory alloy wheels, keyless entry, automatic headlights, a sleek rear spoiler, a peppy, fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, and automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for all occupants, driver adjustable lumbar control, power door locks, mirrors, and windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree and CD Player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, ECO drive mode for improved fuel efficiency, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more! This SUV is in great shape for its age!

Carfax Claims Free!

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

131,807KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEC5B1184117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

