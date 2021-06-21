Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,108 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

119,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7507026
  Stock #: 21-5069
  VIN: 3GCPKREA9BG380498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5069
  • Mileage 119,108 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN, Low KMS, Leer cap, aftermarket rims, 4.8L V8, 4X4, crew cab, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

