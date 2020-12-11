Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Dodge Durango

148,387 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Durango

2011 Dodge Durango

4WD 4dr Citadel

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Durango

4WD 4dr Citadel

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

148,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6311229
  • Stock #: 20-4781
  • VIN: 1D4SE5GT5BC630866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4781
  • Mileage 148,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! New brake pads and rotors, front and rear! Navigation, heated/cooled leather seats, sunroof, bluetooth, DVD player, backup camera, heated steering wheel, remote start, power tailgate, rear heated seats, sat radio, dual climate control, rear heat and A/C, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and so much more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
4x4
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 96,929 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL...
 19,040 KM
$29,930 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic Sed...
 134,041 KM
$12,629 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory