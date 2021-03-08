Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,930 KM

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4dr Wgn R/T

4dr Wgn R/T

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

143,930KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6672719
  • Stock #: 21-4897
  • VIN: 2D4RN7DG0BR729765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,930 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded! Nav, DVD, leather, bluetooth, blind spot monitors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, remote start, dual power sliding doors, power tailgate, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, stow and go seats, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

