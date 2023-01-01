$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2011 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab 2WD AM/FM A/C CD Player Bed Liner
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10500456
- Stock #: A48167
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE4BPA48167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Ranger from Lindsay, ON! This Sport Super-Cab 2WD model looks great and has everything you could want in a nice small truck like this! The exterior looks awesome in its Red paint and Black Steel Wheels with Ford caps, featuring headlights and foglights, keyless entry, sliding rear glass, Slide-In Bedliner, Trifecta soft-folding tonneau cover, a trailer hitch, black step sides, and a powerful 4.0L V6 engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth front bucket seats and rear jumpseats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost settings, Traction Control, AUX/12V accessory ports, and more!
Super-Clean Truck!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.