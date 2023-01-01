Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

165,213 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 2WD AM/FM A/C CD Player Bed Liner

2011 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 2WD AM/FM A/C CD Player Bed Liner

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500456
  • Stock #: A48167
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE4BPA48167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,213 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean LOW KM Ford Ranger from Lindsay, ON! This Sport Super-Cab 2WD model looks great and has everything you could want in a nice small truck like this! The exterior looks awesome in its Red paint and Black Steel Wheels with Ford caps, featuring headlights and foglights, keyless entry, sliding rear glass, Slide-In Bedliner, Trifecta soft-folding tonneau cover, a trailer hitch, black step sides, and a powerful 4.0L V6 engine and automatic transmission. The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth front bucket seats and rear jumpseats, power door locks, mirrors and windows, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, central AM/FM Radio with CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost settings, Traction Control, AUX/12V accessory ports, and more! 

 

Super-Clean Truck!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

