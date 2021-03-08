Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

148,799 KM

$17,887

+ tax & licensing
$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SL Nevada Edition

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

$17,887

+ taxes & licensing

148,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6672710
  Stock #: 21-4910
  VIN: 3GTP2UEA1BG241727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4910
  • Mileage 148,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, crew cab, 4X4. 4.8L V8. Box liner, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, satellite radio, traction control, like new tires, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

