2011 Honda CR-V

167,839 KM

Details

$10,434

+ tax & licensing
$10,434

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

2011 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$10,434

+ taxes & licensing

167,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6500295
  • Stock #: 21-4862
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H73BL803608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4862
  • Mileage 167,839 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Leather, sunroof, heated seats, sat radio, dual climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Comfortable, reliable, low maintenance costs, and fuel efficient. Plus, safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

