2011 Hyundai Sonata

160,443 KM

Details Description Features

$6,769

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

160,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7672853
  • Stock #: 21-5096
  • VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH119504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-5096
  • Mileage 160,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, bluetooth, heated seats, SiriusXM, automatic transmission, power adjustable seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Automatic
FWD

