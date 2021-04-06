Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

103,504 KM

Details Description Features

$10,410

+ tax & licensing
$10,410

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

2011 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$10,410

+ taxes & licensing

103,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6954056
  Stock #: 21-4909
  VIN: KM8JUCAC4BU256104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21-4909
  • Mileage 103,504 KM

Vehicle Description

New tires, new brakes, low kms, leather, bluetooth, heated seats, sat radio, all wheel drive, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Great little SUV, very well equipped, fuel efficient, and reliable! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

