2011 Jeep Wrangler

158,839 KM

$23,786

+ tax & licensing
$23,786

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

2011 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED 4WD 4DR SAHARA

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$23,786

+ taxes & licensing

158,839KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6872085
  • Stock #: 21-4603
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H17BL604236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4603
  • Mileage 158,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara! Automatic transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, hard top, great colour, great condition! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

