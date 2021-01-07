Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

149,043 KM

Details Description Features

$18,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,489

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6515034
  2. 6515034
  3. 6515034
  4. 6515034
  5. 6515034
  6. 6515034
  7. 6515034
  8. 6515034
  9. 6515034
  10. 6515034
  11. 6515034
  12. 6515034
  13. 6515034
  14. 6515034
  15. 6515034
  16. 6515034
  17. 6515034
  18. 6515034
  19. 6515034
  20. 6515034
  21. 6515034
  22. 6515034
  23. 6515034
  24. 6515034
  25. 6515034
Contact Seller

$18,489

+ taxes & licensing

149,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6515034
  • Stock #: 21-4865
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT6BS607371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4865
  • Mileage 149,043 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires! Low kms, 5.7 Hemi, 4X4, Outdoorsman, quad cab, bed liner, tip out tow mirrors, remote start, power split rear window, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Great truck, for a great price! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2011 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 167,839 KM
$10,434 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 127,641 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 94,317 KM
$8,694 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory