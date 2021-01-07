Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

136,514 KM

$9,484

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

2011 Toyota RAV4

2WD 4dr I4 Base

Location

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

136,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6515035
  • Stock #: 21-rav
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV6BW096766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Summer and winter rims/tires, low kms for the year, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, aux in, and more! Fuel efficient and reliable! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

