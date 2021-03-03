Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

127,240 KM

$8,996

+ tax & licensing
$8,996

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR 1LT

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$8,996

+ taxes & licensing

127,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6625817
  Stock #: 21-4908
  VIN: 2GNALDEK5C6230715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4908
  • Mileage 127,240 KM

Vehicle Description

New tires, bluetooth, heated seats, remote start, backup cam, sat radio, climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

