2012 Chrysler 200

185,415 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

2012 Chrysler 200

2012 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S

2012 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn S

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

185,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6515031
  • Stock #: 21-4873
  • VIN: 1C3CCBHG7CN239509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-4873
  • Mileage 185,415 KM

Vehicle Description

200S, Nav, bluetooth, sunroof, heated seats, remote start, sat radio, climate control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and more! Smooth, quiet, nice looking vehicle. Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-XXXX

905-623-2366

