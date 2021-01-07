Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

155,498 KM

Details Description Features

$10,874

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,874

+ taxes & licensing

Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler Town & Country

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

  1. 6624821
  2. 6624821
  3. 6624821
  4. 6624821
  5. 6624821
  6. 6624821
  7. 6624821
  8. 6624821
  9. 6624821
  10. 6624821
  11. 6624821
  12. 6624821
  13. 6624821
  14. 6624821
  15. 6624821
  16. 6624821
  17. 6624821
  18. 6624821
  19. 6624821
  20. 6624821
  21. 6624821
  22. 6624821
  23. 6624821
  24. 6624821
  25. 6624821
  26. 6624821
  27. 6624821
  28. 6624821
  29. 6624821
  30. 6624821
  31. 6624821
  32. 6624821
Contact Seller

$10,874

+ taxes & licensing

155,498KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6624821
  • Stock #: 21-4906
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG3CR262554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,498 KM

Vehicle Description

4 new tires, dual DVD player, nav, leather, bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, remote start, dual power sliding doors, power tailgate, rear heat and A/C, dual climate control, traction control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, and more! Very loaded Town & Country Touring-L with tons of amazing options. Safety is ALWAYS included in our price. We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tip Top Auto Inc

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 88,429 KM
$10,593 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee 4...
 111,384 KM
$22,885 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 119,923 KM
$11,211 + tax & lic

Email Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2366

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory