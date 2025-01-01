$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT ExtCab 4x4 5.0 Cloth BackupCamera FM A/C 6Pass
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 294,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and Tidy Local Ford F-150 from Bowmanville, ON! This XLT SuperCab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory chromed wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers and step sides, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, bed mat, gorgeous factory chromed wheels, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its foldup centre console, driver's power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, 4x4 selection knob, Alpine central touch screen AM/FM Radio with CarPlay, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Clean and Tidy F-150 ready for you!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
905-623-2906