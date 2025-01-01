Menu
Clean and Tidy Local Ford F-150 from Bowmanville, ON! This XLT SuperCab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory chromed wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers and step sides, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, bed mat, gorgeous factory chromed wheels, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its foldup centre console, drivers power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, 4x4 selection knob, Alpine central touch screen AM/FM Radio with CarPlay, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Clean and Tidy F-150 ready for you!

2012 Ford F-150

294,185 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT ExtCab 4x4 5.0 Cloth BackupCamera FM A/C 6Pass

12267589

2012 Ford F-150

XLT ExtCab 4x4 5.0 Cloth BackupCamera FM A/C 6Pass

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
294,185KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF3CFA06675

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 294,185 KM

Clean and Tidy Local Ford F-150 from Bowmanville, ON! This XLT SuperCab 4x4 model looks great in its Black paint and factory chromed wheels! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and keycode entry, automatic headlights, foglights, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, chromed bumpers and step sides, heated side mirrors with integrated mirror turn signals, tinted rear privacy glass, bed mat, gorgeous factory chromed wheels, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 6 through its foldup centre console, driver's power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, 4x4 selection knob, Alpine central touch screen AM/FM Radio with CarPlay, and Backup Camera, A/C climate control with front window defrost setting, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Clean and Tidy F-150 ready for you!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2012 Ford F-150