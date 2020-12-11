Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

114,894 KM

$11,723

+ tax & licensing
Tip Top Auto Inc

905-623-2366

FWD 4dr SLE-2

Location

Tip Top Auto Inc

2196 Highway #2, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2366

114,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6311232
  • Stock #: 20-4754
  • VIN: 2GKFLSE53C6214921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-4754
  • Mileage 114,894 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, 4 new tires, new brake pads and rotors front and rear! Low kms, heated seats, bluetooth, backup camera, remote start, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, traction control, and more! Looks great, drives great, tons spent on reconditioning! Safety is ALWAYS included in our price! We also have a fair price the first time policy that means you don't have to negotiate because we offer our best price up front on all of our vehicles. Financing is available for good or bad credit!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

