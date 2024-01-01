2012 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler JK from Kingston, ON! This Sport 4x4 Model looks and drives great, and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy paint and fold-down soft top! The exterior features keyed entry, a nice set of factory alloy wheels, headlights and foglights, JEEP rear tire cover, removable side window panels, removable doors and soft-top, a powerful 3.6L V6, automatic transmission, and 4x4! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 4 with a removable rear bench, roll-down front windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with uConnect Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost settings, Hill descent assist, AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Jeep!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG0CL264922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler JK from Kingston, ON! This Sport 4x4 Model looks and drives great, and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy paint and fold-down soft top! The exterior features keyed entry, a nice set of factory alloy wheels, headlights and foglights, JEEP rear tire cover, removable side window panels, removable doors and soft-top, a powerful 3.6L V6, automatic transmission, and 4x4! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 4 with a removable rear bench, roll-down front windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with uConnect Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost settings, Hill descent assist, AUX/12V accessory ports and more! 

 

Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Jeep!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

