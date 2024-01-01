$18,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4 SoftTop Auto FM/XM Bluetooth A/C Alloys
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 160,268 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Jeep Wrangler JK from Kingston, ON! This Sport 4x4 Model looks and drives great, and is sure to turn heads with its Burgundy paint and fold-down soft top! The exterior features keyed entry, a nice set of factory alloy wheels, headlights and foglights, JEEP rear tire cover, removable side window panels, removable doors and soft-top, a powerful 3.6L V6, automatic transmission, and 4x4! The interior is clean and comfortable with cloth seating for 4 with a removable rear bench, roll-down front windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with uConnect Bluetooth and CD Player, A/C climate control with front window defrost settings, Hill descent assist, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Great looking Jeep!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
