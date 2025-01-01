$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY HTD-LTHR Sunroof Bluetooth FM A/C CD Player
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,124 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Ultra-Clean LOW LOW LOW KM, Local One-Owner Mazda MAZDA3 from Bowmanville, ON! This GS-SKY Hatchback model is absolutely stunning in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels, and is in REMARKABLE shape inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry, automatic headlights, foglights, a large factory power sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors, a sleek rear spoiler, body colour side skirts, a sporty exterior appearance, a peppy fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior condition is amazing, with heated leather front seats with driver's power adjustment, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster reading just a hair over 85,000KM! AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth Handsfree, CD Player, MP3 capabilities, A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic Transmission with manual Shifting mode, AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
This Hatchback must be seen, photos do not do this Beautiful vehicle Justice!
Carfax Claims Free, LOW KM, One-Owner, A perfect Commuter or Student Vehicle in Fantastic shape!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
905-623-2906