2012 Toyota Sienna

161,065 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD Heated Leather NAV Bluetooth DVD SunroofXM

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE AWD Heated Leather NAV Bluetooth DVD SunroofXM

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

161,065KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140777
  • Stock #: 042774
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC8CS042774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,065 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Stunning loaded-up Toyota Sienna from Newmarket, ON! This XLE AWD 7-Passenger model comes with an incredible array of options and looks fantastic inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory dual sunroof, power sliding doors, a power rear gate, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, power folding wing mirrors, rear vent windows, tinted privacy glass, factory alloy wheels, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, and a powerful 3.5L V6 motor mated to a desirable All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of space for all seven occupants and extra room for cargo, with power adjustable heated front leather seats, driver lumbar control and memory seating settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped and wood-trimmed steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with JBL Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Navigation, DVD entertainment system, and rearview camera, Multi-Zone A/C climate control, adjustable rear seating with middle row passenger folding ottoman, fold-away third row to suit passenger or cargo needs, Universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, rear row mirrors to keep an eye on your kids, 2 headsets and 1 DVD Remote, a plethora of cupholders and storage cubbies, and more!

 

An excellent all-season people mover with all of the comfort and options you could want, the perfect van for road trips/sports season!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

