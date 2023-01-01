$22,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906
2012 Toyota Sienna
XLE AWD Heated Leather NAV Bluetooth DVD SunroofXM
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10140777
- Stock #: 042774
- VIN: 5TDDK3DC8CS042774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,065 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, Stunning loaded-up Toyota Sienna from Newmarket, ON! This XLE AWD 7-Passenger model comes with an incredible array of options and looks fantastic inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with proximity keys, automatic headlights, foglights, a factory dual sunroof, power sliding doors, a power rear gate, a trailer hitch, parking sensors, power folding wing mirrors, rear vent windows, tinted privacy glass, factory alloy wheels, roof rack rails, a sleek rear spoiler, and a powerful 3.5L V6 motor mated to a desirable All Wheel Drive system! The interior is clean and comfortable with plenty of space for all seven occupants and extra room for cargo, with power adjustable heated front leather seats, driver lumbar control and memory seating settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a leather-wrapped and wood-trimmed steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, push-button start, an easy to read gauge cluster, a central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite radio with JBL Premium Audio System, Bluetooth, Navigation, DVD entertainment system, and rearview camera, Multi-Zone A/C climate control, adjustable rear seating with middle row passenger folding ottoman, fold-away third row to suit passenger or cargo needs, Universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports, rear row mirrors to keep an eye on your kids, 2 headsets and 1 DVD Remote, a plethora of cupholders and storage cubbies, and more!
An excellent all-season people mover with all of the comfort and options you could want, the perfect van for road trips/sports season!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Fred: (905) 243-7875 or Email: fred@markrainford.ca
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or Email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or Email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
